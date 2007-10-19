Sony Ericsson Prepping W890 With 3G Goodness for North America

According to a product shot spied by Swedish mag Mobil Sony Ericsson's got a follow-up to the W880 up its sleeve, the W890. Besides coming with GSM and HSDPA support for North America, for now we know it's packed with 40MB of memory, Memory Stick Micro slot, choice of black or maroon shells, and possibly a 3.2MP cam. It's likely hitting AT&T in the US or Canadian outfit Rogers if it's carrier-specific, and probably soonish. Spec shot after the jump. [Electronista]