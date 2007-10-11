Sony Ericsson K630i Brings 3G To Your Camera Phone

Not only is the newest addition to Sony Ericsson's Cyber-shot line a sleek black 2-megapixel number, there's 3g HSDPA, 4GB Memory Stick Micro support (256MB included), tri-band GSM, FM radio, MP3/AAC/AAC+/eAAC+/WMA/Microsoft DRM support, Bluetooth Stereo A2DP, and MPEG4/WMV/H.264/H.263 video all in a shell with a talk time of 9 hours. The K630i is definitely not the top of the line in the K-series, but it's good enough that you can safely buy one and not feel like you're missing out on too many features (it's no MILF phone).