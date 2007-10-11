Not only is the newest addition to Sony Ericsson's Cyber-shot line a sleek black 2-megapixel number, there's 3g HSDPA, 4GB Memory Stick Micro support (256MB included), tri-band GSM, FM radio, MP3/AAC/AAC+/eAAC+/WMA/Microsoft DRM support, Bluetooth Stereo A2DP, and MPEG4/WMV/H.264/H.263 video all in a shell with a talk time of 9 hours. The K630i is definitely not the top of the line in the K-series, but it's good enough that you can safely buy one and not feel like you're missing out on too many features (it's no MILF phone).
Sony Ericsson K630i Brings 3G To Your Camera Phone
