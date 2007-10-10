Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Sony Ericsson 2008 Lineup Leaked, Pictured

SE2008.jpgThis pretty poster of pretty phones didn't leak with a mess of details behind it—nothing at all on the K860, for instance. The W970 apparently uses a click wheel-like navigation deal and sports a 5MP shooter, along with a memory card slot. The K830, on the other hand, packs a 3.2MP camera. And that's about it, spec-wise, so there's not a lot to chew on for now, other than the eye candy. We separated them out after the jump so you can scope 'em a bit more clearly.[JustAMP via Uberphones]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

