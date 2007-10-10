This pretty poster of pretty phones didn't leak with a mess of details behind it—nothing at all on the K860, for instance. The W970 apparently uses a click wheel-like navigation deal and sports a 5MP shooter, along with a memory card slot. The K830, on the other hand, packs a 3.2MP camera. And that's about it, spec-wise, so there's not a lot to chew on for now, other than the eye candy. We separated them out after the jump so you can scope 'em a bit more clearly.[JustAMP via Uberphones]
Sony Ericsson 2008 Lineup Leaked, Pictured
