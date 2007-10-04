Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Sony BMG: Making One Copy of a Song You Own for Yourself Is Stealing

steal.jpgIf you weren't aware, the first jury trial for copyright infringement via file-sharing, Capitol Records, et al v. Jammie Thomas, is currently underway, with the RIAA and multiple labels seeking $US1.2 million in damages against Thomas. The labels' first witness, Jennifer Pariser, head of litigation for Sony BMG, offered testimony that pretty much encapsulates everything wrong with the way the RIAA sees things. When asked if it was wrong consumers to make a single copy of music they've purchased, she responded, "When an individual makes a copy of a song for himself, I suppose we can say he stole a song." Making "a copy" of a song you bought is "a nice way of saying 'steals just one copy'".

Thanks for clearing that up, Jennifer. It's nice to know I "stole" the wallet of copied CDs in my car, which I burned from my purchased discs precisely because I'm paranoid about the real set I paid for getting jacked. Guess that also makes the multiple copies of tracks I have spread across multiple computers dirty, thieved contraband. Raise your hand, fellow criminals. [Ars via Consumerist, Image via Flickr]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles