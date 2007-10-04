If you weren't aware, the first jury trial for copyright infringement via file-sharing, Capitol Records, et al v. Jammie Thomas, is currently underway, with the RIAA and multiple labels seeking $US1.2 million in damages against Thomas. The labels' first witness, Jennifer Pariser, head of litigation for Sony BMG, offered testimony that pretty much encapsulates everything wrong with the way the RIAA sees things. When asked if it was wrong consumers to make a single copy of music they've purchased, she responded, "When an individual makes a copy of a song for himself, I suppose we can say he stole a song." Making "a copy" of a song you bought is "a nice way of saying 'steals just one copy'".

Thanks for clearing that up, Jennifer. It's nice to know I "stole" the wallet of copied CDs in my car, which I burned from my purchased discs precisely because I'm paranoid about the real set I paid for getting jacked. Guess that also makes the multiple copies of tracks I have spread across multiple computers dirty, thieved contraband. Raise your hand, fellow criminals. [Ars via Consumerist, Image via Flickr]