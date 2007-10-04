Sonos ZoneBridge Would Complete Wireless Network

Today, the FCC leaked some info about the Sonos ZoneBridge, a wireless device with little or no practical details. But people familiar with the system understand that such a product could fill two specific needs: • Since Sonos requires one hard Ethernet connection to a router, the current system requires you to use up one of your ZonePlayers ($US349 and up) for that purpose. A cheaper (maybe even as low as $US99) Wi-Fi Ethernet bridge would solve that problem. • Since you can carry the Controller throughout the house, especially the big-ass houses of affluent Sonos owners, network-only non-music-playing ZoneBridges could be used to enhance the mesh network. [FCC]