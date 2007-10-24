Following closely after reports of freezing issues related to ATI hardware, some iMac users are now claiming that condensation is developing behind the glass panel of their displays. Others have claimed that their screens are plagued with a yellowish residue that has been described as "a grainy sand-like substance." It is important to note that no official confirmation has been released from Apple regarding the issue, and the problem appears to be isolated at this point. However, if you do experience these problems, take the damn thing back to the store —or stop carrying it around on the beach. [Apple Support Forums and Daily Tech]
Some iMac Users Reporting Condensation Behind Screens
