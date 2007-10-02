Australian soldiers are now beginning deployment with wearable solar panels. Just like most of us, their military is weighed down by too many gadgets that are consuming too much power. But unlike most of us, their use of night vision is for more than "recreational" purposes. So the government has spent Â£1million developing a 14 ounce solar panel that's even effective on cloudy days by pulling power from solar radiation (as opposed to mere light). The technology should save battery trips back and forth to base, as well as lighten the overall load of the Iraq-based troops. Now if they can just develop generators powered by pissing oneself, I'm all set to enlist. [dailymail via spluch]
Soldiers Go Solar
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.