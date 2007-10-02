Soldiers Go Solar

Australian soldiers are now beginning deployment with wearable solar panels. Just like most of us, their military is weighed down by too many gadgets that are consuming too much power. But unlike most of us, their use of night vision is for more than "recreational" purposes. So the government has spent Â£1million developing a 14 ounce solar panel that's even effective on cloudy days by pulling power from solar radiation (as opposed to mere light). The technology should save battery trips back and forth to base, as well as lighten the overall load of the Iraq-based troops. Now if they can just develop generators powered by pissing oneself, I'm all set to enlist. [dailymail via spluch]