You never know who you may run into when you're travelling in the wilderness, hiking the long trails and climbing those big mountains, so you really want to be clean-shaven, don't you? The Sol Shaver Solar Razor solves that problem, never needing any batteries, plugs, or any other of those unfortunate reminders of civilisation. It doesn't look half bad, either, but that shiny quality will cost you $69. Or you could just let that scraggly beard grow wild, for that grizzled outdoorsy look. Fahgettaboudit. The only people you meet out there will be toothless guys talking about what a purdy mouth you have, anyway. [Eco Friend]
Sol Shaver Solar Razor Keeps You Civilised Even in the Wilderness
