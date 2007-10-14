Spotted at the Sneaker Pimps tour finale NY, these NES shoes are probably the greatest thing ever. We can only assume they play NES games, and if such is the case, we declare this footwear to have "won." Gizmodo will now give up its quest of searching for the ultimate gadget, and will return to its original mission: a blog focused on the teachings of the character Gizmo and his/her various hairstyles. Yes, it will be a step down for us all. We apologise for this shoe's awesomeness, but retro gaming footwear is a force that cannot be stopped. [flickr via crunchgear]
Sneaker Pimps Functional NES Footwear
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.