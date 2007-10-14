Sneaker Pimps Functional NES Footwear

Spotted at the Sneaker Pimps tour finale NY, these NES shoes are probably the greatest thing ever. We can only assume they play NES games, and if such is the case, we declare this footwear to have "won." Gizmodo will now give up its quest of searching for the ultimate gadget, and will return to its original mission: a blog focused on the teachings of the character Gizmo and his/her various hairstyles. Yes, it will be a step down for us all. We apologise for this shoe's awesomeness, but retro gaming footwear is a force that cannot be stopped. [flickr via crunchgear]