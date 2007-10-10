In the face of ultra-thin MacBook rumors, Think Secret is claiming that a modest processor bump for the MacBook will be the only hardware refresh for the rest of the year. Keep in mind, however, that Think Secret only says there won't be any more hardware updates. They don't say anything about new hardware announcements. Still, a MacBook speed upgrade seems odd since Apple doesn't like to mix processor speeds between consumer and pro lines.With the MacBook already topping out at 2.16 GHz (which is only 40 MHz slower than the low-end 2.2 GHz MacBook Pro), an update could cause some confusion. Especially if it includes a switch to the Santa Rosa chipset. So could there be a MacBook/Pro/Slim (arrange those as you see fit) still in the cards or even a Mac Mini successor? [Think Secret]
Slight MacBook Upgrade in November?
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.