Sleeptracker Pro Watch Gives You More Ways To Worry About Losing Sleep

The original Sleeptracker has earned surprisingly positive reviews for some time now. The watch watches how you sleep, and wakes you up at a moment that its sensors suggest is ideal. If you are totally out, it waits a bit until a better moment in your sleep cycle comes along, or it strikes early if it senses you stirring. A brand new edition, the $180 Sleeptracker Pro, adds more functions:

• The ability to download your sleep data to a PC and review your sleeping history

• 90-minute wake-up window (instead of 60 minutes)

• Vibrating alarm, along with the ringer

[Sleeptracker via BB Gadgets]