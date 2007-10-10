A reader just sent us in this tip about the music service/player Slacker, which coughs up music over Wi-Fi, Satellite, and the interwebberpipes. We saw this a while back, but until now there wasn't a definitive release date. However, slacker support says: "The portable player is scheduled to be released within the next month or two. At this time it is the final steps of production." Things are looking good for slackers. [Thanks Tipster!]
Slacker Music Device Coming October~December
