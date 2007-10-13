Skype and UK Phone Provider Working on Skype Mobile Phone

The level of detail on this is somewhere between nonexistent and make-it-up-yourself, but Skype and UK's 3 are working together on a mobile that makes Skype calls. The phone is actually due this year (2007), but nobody knows whether it's going to make calls over just Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi and the mobile data network, or some kinda psychic Harry Potter magic protocol—which is how we picture everyone in the UK communicates. That and longing, furtive glances. [ExtremeTech]