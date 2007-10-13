The level of detail on this is somewhere between nonexistent and make-it-up-yourself, but Skype and UK's 3 are working together on a mobile that makes Skype calls. The phone is actually due this year (2007), but nobody knows whether it's going to make calls over just Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi and the mobile data network, or some kinda psychic Harry Potter magic protocol—which is how we picture everyone in the UK communicates. That and longing, furtive glances. [ExtremeTech]
Skype and UK Phone Provider Working on Skype Mobile Phone
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.