If you're searching for MP3-playing wristwear that's a bit more eye catching than nTren's MP3 watches from earlier today, Skullcandy's new Bully line looks pretty snazzy. Actually, aesthetics are the real reason to drop $US200 on this MP3-playing, voice-recording set, since it lacks a bit in the features department: It doesn't have Bluetooth, like nTren's, and doesn't appear to sport an update to the guts in Skullcandy's year-old MacGyver piece, since it still only holds a gig of tracks. But if you wanted a plain or nerdy watch, you'd look elsewhere, right? [Skullcandy via Crave]
Skullcandy Bully MP3 Watches Updated to Questionable Aestetic Value
