Skull MP3 Player is Classy, Scary

Halloween may only last for a day (not counting November 1 cleanup efforts), but with the MP4 Skull Buckle with Line In Control player, goths can experience their favourite day of the year all year long. Not only is this thing shaped like a skull, it's got an FM tuner, MP3/WMA audio support, MTV/DMV/AMV video support, e-book support, a voice recorder, file manager, an equalizer, games and it's firmware update-able. Yes, you can do all those things on a fucking skull. \m/ [Alibaba via PMP Today]