Halloween may only last for a day (not counting November 1 cleanup efforts), but with the MP4 Skull Buckle with Line In Control player, goths can experience their favourite day of the year all year long. Not only is this thing shaped like a skull, it's got an FM tuner, MP3/WMA audio support, MTV/DMV/AMV video support, e-book support, a voice recorder, file manager, an equalizer, games and it's firmware update-able. Yes, you can do all those things on a fucking skull. \m/ [Alibaba via PMP Today]
Skull MP3 Player is Classy, Scary
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.