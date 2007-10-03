Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Sizemodo: Zunes vs. iPods

zunesizemodo.jpgThe new Zune's just slightly bigger than the iPod classic, measuring about 5mm taler and 2mm thicker. It's also slightly thinner than the 30GB Zune, with 3mm height, 1mm width and 2mm depth separating the two. When you're comparing 80GB to 80GB, the size different doesn't' seem like it's going to be enough to make any sort of meaningful difference.

zunevsnano.jpgBut when you're comparing the Flash Zune vs. the iPod Nano, things get a little tricky. The Nano's now fat, which means it's shorter but wider than the Zune, so it's kind of weird. But if you look at the iPod Nano 2G vs. the new Flash Zunes, it's almost exactly the same size. However, Microsoft's player still comes up a little fatter, wider, and thicker. [Sizeasy]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles