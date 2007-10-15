Sidekick LX's Manual Uploaded to Support Pages

When will T-Mobile put us out of our misery and launch that Sidekick LX we are lusting after? Not too long now, my precious. The manual for the device has been uploaded to T-Mobile's support website. Noteworthy features include the LX's new broader range of media file compatibility, including support for MP3, WMA, AAC, MIDI, AIFF and WAV files. Thanks to the earlier UI walkthrough, there doesn't seem much more that can be learnt from the manual, but by all means share any nuggets you find. Hit up the link to get your bookworm skills flexing. [T-Mobile via Boy Genius Reports]