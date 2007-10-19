Sharp's new ANPR1000H home theatre system does a lot more than just hold up your TV. This bad boy can pony up 300W of power and 2.1 channel surround sound, plus it has "Audistry" sound reproduction technology by Dolby, DTS, and Dolby Digital and Dolby Pro Logic II Decoder. It's stylish, compact, and a great platform to display that big-ass plasma you spent a fortune on. Hopefully you didn't break the bank on it, though, because picking up the ANPR1000H will set you back another $1099. [Sharp via Tech Digest via Uberreview]
Sharp Unveils Awesome TV Stand Sound System Combo
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.