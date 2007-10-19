Sharp Unveils Awesome TV Stand Sound System Combo

Sharp's new ANPR1000H home theatre system does a lot more than just hold up your TV. This bad boy can pony up 300W of power and 2.1 channel surround sound, plus it has "Audistry" sound reproduction technology by Dolby, DTS, and Dolby Digital and Dolby Pro Logic II Decoder. It's stylish, compact, and a great platform to display that big-ass plasma you spent a fortune on. Hopefully you didn't break the bank on it, though, because picking up the ANPR1000H will set you back another $1099. [Sharp via Tech Digest via Uberreview]