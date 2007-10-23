Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Sharp Announces Micro LCD...Thanks?

sharpLCDsmall.jpgHitachi may have the thinnest production LCD but it's a lard butt compared to Sharp's 2.2-inch mobile LCD that's a mere .68mm thick. For an LCD the stats aren't even horrible. You get a 2000:1 contrast ratio, 8ms response time and 176-degree viewing angle in this 240x320 display. Intended for use in one-seg terrestrial broadcast, we're just a bit confused. Why even challenge OLED in the mobile market? (Other than price, maybe?)

OLED has lightning response times (reports of < 0.01ms), viewing angles with nearly no colour fallout and contrast ratios as high as the eye can see (Sony's new 11-incher claims 1000000:1). I mean, LCD, it's not that we don't appreciate the gesture. And if Sharp could make a .68mm-thin 60" TV, we'd be all over you. But...uhh...we sorta already agreed to go to the prom with OLED...and his dad's renting a limo and everything. [avwatch]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles