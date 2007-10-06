This is Sensoring, an air joystick that analyzes your body's electric field to transform it into some kind of Wiimote. In this video, the user waves his hand in the air—without any kind of motion detection markers or cameras— to fly a 3D helicopter on the screen Luke Skywalker-style. The sensor measures the distance and angle of the hand's electric field in relation to itself, capturing the motion and sending it to the computer. Looks basic now but maybe we are looking at the germ of a future Nintendo, completely touch-less, device-less and almost Zeldabulously magical. [ALPS via Gizmodo Japan]
Sensoring Converts Hand into Magic Wiimote Measuring the Body's Electric Charge
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.