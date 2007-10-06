Sensoring Converts Hand into Magic Wiimote Measuring the Body's Electric Charge

This is Sensoring, an air joystick that analyzes your body's electric field to transform it into some kind of Wiimote. In this video, the user waves his hand in the air—without any kind of motion detection markers or cameras— to fly a 3D helicopter on the screen Luke Skywalker-style. The sensor measures the distance and angle of the hand's electric field in relation to itself, capturing the motion and sending it to the computer. Looks basic now but maybe we are looking at the germ of a future Nintendo, completely touch-less, device-less and almost Zeldabulously magical. [ALPS via Gizmodo Japan]