Showing the House who's in the lower chamber of the bicameral setup, the Senate passed a seven-year extension on the net tax ban, three years longer than the four-year ban that passed the House>. Better deal for us, right? Well, since they didn't match up exactly, they'll have to work together to hammer out the differences, hopefully before the current moratorium goes rotten on Nov. 1. Republicans continued to advocate for a permanent ban, but apparently Dems blocked a vote on it. Boooo taxes. [Yahoo!/Reuters]
Senate Passes Seven-Year Extension of Net Access Tax Ban
