The second trailer for Pixar's Wall-E hit the french movie site Allocine late last friday (it officially came out at 5pm today) and the movie looks like it will be nothing short of awesome. While I could have done without Cars, and thought Finding Nemo was overrated, I absolutely loved Toy Story, Ratatouille and now this trailer. Wall-E revolves around a robot living in a future world who aspires to be more than a lowly worker bot. And he presumably sets out to achieve his dream. What also makes this film interesting is that it will be sans-dialogue according to the director. Robots in the future with a slight avant-garde twist? Consider me excited. [Allocine via Kottke via Daring Fireball]
Second Wall-E Trailer Hits The Internet
