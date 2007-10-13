Second Life Gets Brain Controls

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

bci_second_life.jpgA brain-computer interface (BCI) system has been developed by the Keio University Biomedical Engineering Laboratory that allows a Second Life avatar to be controlled simply by a user's thoughts. By using a electrode-equipped headpiece that receives signals from the brain's motor cortex which is connected to a EEG machine, the thought- moving data is sent to the BCI system.

When the user just thinks about moving his arm or leg the BCI system correlates the movements to a keyboard emulator, which then controls the action in Second Life. Since the system is limited to basic actions, there are plans to improve the BCI for more elaborate movements. Even though the researchers hope this will help psychically impaired people communicate and do business in Second Life, we still think the first life, real life, is more important. [Nikkei Net via Pink Tentacle]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

