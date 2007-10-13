Second Life Gets Brain Controls

A brain-computer interface (BCI) system has been developed by the Keio University Biomedical Engineering Laboratory that allows a Second Life avatar to be controlled simply by a user's thoughts. By using a electrode-equipped headpiece that receives signals from the brain's motor cortex which is connected to a EEG machine, the thought- moving data is sent to the BCI system.

When the user just thinks about moving his arm or leg the BCI system correlates the movements to a keyboard emulator, which then controls the action in Second Life. Since the system is limited to basic actions, there are plans to improve the BCI for more elaborate movements. Even though the researchers hope this will help psychically impaired people communicate and do business in Second Life, we still think the first life, real life, is more important. [Nikkei Net via Pink Tentacle]