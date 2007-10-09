Seagate Momentus Laptop Hard Drives Have 256MB On-Board Flash

Seagate's latest Momentus notebook hard drives feature 256MB of flash memory and come in sizes of 80, 120 and 160GB. The point of the on-board NAND flash? To speed up performance by caching frequently used data in the NAND instead of reaching onto the hard drive every time. By storing boot information in there, it helps reduce Windows Vista startup time by 20%, and reduces power consumption by about 40%. And these figures will only rise in the future as BIOS and Vista device drivers improve. [Seagate via Digital Trends]