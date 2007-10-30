Retrodata, a data-recovery company, has just issued a warning for Apple MacBook owners with Seagate hard drives that were manufactured in China and have a firmware version of 7.01. Apparently these have a fatal flow that cause their read/write heads to fail mechanically, scratching up the hard drive surface as pictured and making data unrecoverable (even by professionals such as themselves). If you've got a MacBook, you should check to see if your internal drive is a Seagate and back up your data accordingly. There's no official word yet from Apple on whether or not this actually a problem, but better safe than crying over lost nudie photos. [Retrodata - Thanks Eric!]
Seagate 2.5-inch Hard Drive Flaw Affecting MacBooks?
