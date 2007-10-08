Made of metal scrap, the gigantastic 25-feet-long and 5,000-pound-heavy Robohand has enough power to crush a car. This technological terror was shown a few days ago at Robodock 2007 in Amsterdam. Anyone at the festival—a raving orgy of moving metal parts, fire and music, much like Jason's pants— was able to operate it like Kouji Kabuto. Jump to see a video summary of some of the strange performances, including a brief clip of the hand itself.
Scrap-Made Robotic Hand Crushes Cars at Robodock 2007 Festival
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.