Scrap-Made Robotic Hand Crushes Cars at Robodock 2007 Festival

Made of metal scrap, the gigantastic 25-feet-long and 5,000-pound-heavy Robohand has enough power to crush a car. This technological terror was shown a few days ago at Robodock 2007 in Amsterdam. Anyone at the festival—a raving orgy of moving metal parts, fire and music, much like Jason's pants— was able to operate it like Kouji Kabuto. Jump to see a video summary of some of the strange performances, including a brief clip of the hand itself.

