At last, someone has made a device that will lighten the lives of office workers and boost the bank account of trauma surgeons worldwide: the Scooterdesk, an infernal device that not only is ergonomic and beautifully designed but also serves the noble purpose of racing down cubicle aisles faster than Luke Skywalker in the Death Star's trench. And there's even more: You can also order a dual-seat version. [Utilia Design via Yanko Design]
Scooterdesk to Open New Office Chair Racing Era
