Some scientists claim that they have invented a tool that will correct the strange behaviour or nano-wires, effectively allowing the creation of "supercomputers the size of a matchbox." Previously this was not possible because, according to University of Edinburgh's school of engineering and electronics Dr Michael Zaiser, as they reduced wires they "started to behave in a very funny way." Zaiser failed to disclose if cables were Groucho Marx-funny or Will Ferrell-funny, but declared that "holding a supercomputer in the palm of your hand will one day be possible—and we are going to make sure all the wires are in the right place." [BBC News]