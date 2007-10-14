Save the Trees With Webster's USB New World Dictionary

To hell with paper—save the trees! Sony has already got us thinking along the right path, and now Centon Electronics is releasing Webster's New World College dictionary, with 160,000 entries, on a USB flash drive. The perk here is the dictionary will be available on either a 2GB or 4GB flash drive at $US42.99 and $US64.99, respectively. As only 140MB is used to store all those sexy words, the extra space is yours to use and abuse. The asking prices may be a tad steep, but that's the price you pay to look cool and have a dictionary on your USB stick. Save the trees, man. [Product Page via Oh Gizmo via Uberreview]