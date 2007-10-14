To hell with paper—save the trees! Sony has already got us thinking along the right path, and now Centon Electronics is releasing Webster's New World College dictionary, with 160,000 entries, on a USB flash drive. The perk here is the dictionary will be available on either a 2GB or 4GB flash drive at $US42.99 and $US64.99, respectively. As only 140MB is used to store all those sexy words, the extra space is yours to use and abuse. The asking prices may be a tad steep, but that's the price you pay to look cool and have a dictionary on your USB stick. Save the trees, man. [Product Page via Oh Gizmo via Uberreview]
Save the Trees With Webster's USB New World Dictionary
