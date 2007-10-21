Sansa TakeTV Lets You Watch Videos Where You Like

The Sansa TakeTV appears to have been leaked by the good guys at buy.com. The device will allow the user to transport video files (DivX, xVid and MPEG-4) to their TVs, without the need for encoding/burning. The TakeTV will dock into any TV out and will provide a resolution up to 720 x 576 at a bitrate of 7Mbps. Sansa's USB 2.0 wonder will only support Windows (Vista and XP), comes with an included remote control and will allow widescreen 16:9 or standard 4:3 aspect ratio viewing. Pricing information and availability dates have not been announced, but it won't be long before buy.com spills the beans... [Buy.com]