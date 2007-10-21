The Sansa TakeTV appears to have been leaked by the good guys at buy.com. The device will allow the user to transport video files (DivX, xVid and MPEG-4) to their TVs, without the need for encoding/burning. The TakeTV will dock into any TV out and will provide a resolution up to 720 x 576 at a bitrate of 7Mbps. Sansa's USB 2.0 wonder will only support Windows (Vista and XP), comes with an included remote control and will allow widescreen 16:9 or standard 4:3 aspect ratio viewing. Pricing information and availability dates have not been announced, but it won't be long before buy.com spills the beans... [Buy.com]
Sansa TakeTV Lets You Watch Videos Where You Like
