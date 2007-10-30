Samsung's SH-203N DVD Burner Burns Dual Layer at 16x

Samsung's Super-WriteMaster may not be the fastest burner for regular DVD+Rs (Line-Ons can burn 20x too), but its dual-layer burning seems to be tops. Jumping up from an 10-12x found in other burners, the SH-203 has 16x dual-layer burning, along with 20x for DVD+ and -R, 12x DVD-RAM, 8x DVD+RW and 6x DVD-RW. It runs off a SATA interface so make sure your computer was made some time after the second Spider-man movie before picking one up for $79. [Samsung via DigitalTrends]