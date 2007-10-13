Samsung Water-Powered Mobile Phone On the Way

We heard about the remote possibility of water-powered mobile over a year ago, but now Samsung has actually developed one. The company announced a micro fuel cell and hydrogen generator that will be capable of powering small electronics such as mobile phones for 10 hours on nothing but good old water.

At first the company says the fuel will be in the form of hydrogen cartridges that must be changed every four days or so if you use the phone for four hours a day. Later, Samsung plans to evolve the design so all you'll need to do is put some water in your mobile and you're good to go. Don't expect anything like this anytime soon, though, because the first water-powered phones won't hit the market until 2010. [Chosun]