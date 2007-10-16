Samsung's new 52-inch LCD, the LN-52F91BD, has got an LED backlight to give you a brighter picture, along with USB port, 3 HDMI 1.3 port and Infolink function for your stock and news updates from MSN. Sadly it's only available in Korea, and even more sadly, if you want one, you're going to have to pay over $6,800 for it. [Akihabara News]
Samsung TV: New HD LCD from Samsung has LED Backlight and 52 Inches
