Samsung, Sony Blu-ray Players Get Firmware Update to Fix Compatibility Issues

Samsung and Sony both have firmware updates for their Blu-ray players today, with Samsung patching the BD-P1000 and BD-P1200 to fix compatibility problems found in several movies, and Sony applying updates for the BDP-S300 to address BD-Java compatibility in movie extras (a similar problem to the one identified here). Unfortunately for owners, only the Samsung BD-P1200 has an Ethernet connection, so BD-P1000 and Sony BDP-S300 players will have to be updated via burned DVD/CDs. You can thank the Blu-ray association for not mandating an Ethernet port in your own way. [Samsung and Sony]