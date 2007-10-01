T-Mobile's clammy Samsung Beat EDGE music phone is official, as expected, with a 1.3-megapixel camera and music controls on its front side. Previously undiscussed are its stereo Bluetooth support and the fact that it actually comes with USB cable and 1GB microSD card, so you don't have to pay the accessories mafia any extra. [Press Release]
Samsung SGH-t539 Beat Hits T-Mobile
