Samsung Releases a Trio of Music Phones

Samsung has launched three music phones that are "100 per cent music, 100 per cent phone," according to the Korean electronics giant. We've already seen the i450 which slides to reveal a speaker, and the skinny swivel-stick design of the F210, but this is the first time we've seen the F330, which has a full internet browser, as well as HSDPA, 2 Megapixel camera and music recognition. Full stats are below.

SGH-i450 HSDPA 3.6 mbps/ UMTS/ EDGE (900 / 1800 / 1900/2100) 2 Megapixel camera + VGA Camera 2.4" GVGA TFT display (262K Colors) Symbian v9.2 / S60 v3rd Edition Feature Pack 1 Ice power audio technology (B&O) Bluetooth 2.0 (A2DP), USB 2.0 HS OMA DRM v 2.0 / MTP , FM radio, 3.5 mm ear jack Touch wheel navigation 35 MB internal memory + micro SD 101 x 52 x 17.8 mm 360â‚¬ ($507)

SGH-F330 HSDPA 3.6 mbps, 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz + 2.1 GHz 2 Megapixel CMOS camera + VGA Camera 2.1" QVGA TFT LCD display (262K Colors) MP3, AAC,AAC+, eAAC+,WMA Up to 20 hours' music playback time (Press release said 2-, but I'm guessing it's a misprint) Music Library (Advanced music UI/GUI), Music Recognition Bluetooth 2.0 , USB 2.0 High speed, MTP/WMDRM Full Browser 24 MB Internal memory + micro SD 103 x 48 x 13.5 mm 260â‚¬ ($366)

SGH-F210 GPRS/EDGE Tri-band (900/1800/1900) 2 Megapixel camera 1.46" 128x220 TFT display (262K Colors) Music Library. MTP/WMDRM/ Music Recognition FM Radio with RDS Up to 20 hours' play back Time (up to 20hrs) Bluetooth 2.0 / USB 2.0/ MTP/WMDRM Multi tasking / Airplane mode 1GB Flash memory + micro SD 87.8 x 31 x 20.5 mm 280â‚¬ ($394)

Both the F210 and F330 are being launched in Germany this month, followed by the rest of Europe, while the i450 will make its debut in Italy, before being rolled out to the rest of the continent. [Press Release]