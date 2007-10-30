OLED fans will have to be patient, as Samsung's roadmap for the technology shows them only in small handheld devices for this year and next, ramping up to laptop and desktop displays in '09 and finally 40-inch TVs in 2010. After these TVs invade your home and take all your money in the process, Samsung will follow up with flexible OLED displays by 2012. The point? The tech will have lower costs than LCDs or Plasmas eventually, once production ramps up and enough units are out there. But in the mean time, plan for your next TV purchase to be a non-OLED display—unless of course you manage to wed an old millionaire socialite for her money. If you do, please think of your old friend Jason. [Nikkeibp]
Samsung OLED Product Roadmap Shows 40-inch TVs in 2010
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.