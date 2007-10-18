Samsung IDTV F8 Makes Your Current HDTV Obsolete Again

Samsung announced a Full HD 1080p "IDTV F8 television featuring Motion Plus technology" just to annoy us with another silly acronym and technology name. What is IDTV? It means integrated digital television, a TV that comes with built-in MPEG4 AVC decoder and digital TV tuner. And Motion Plus? A processor that creates middle frames "anticipating the action" which, according to Samsung, offers smoother motion for Bruce Willis movies and sports like football, basketball and curling. It will be out everywhere but in the US for $5,699 (40"), $7,399 (46") and $10,399 52") at the end of October. [Hardware Zone]