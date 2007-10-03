It's unconfirmed by any of my Samsung contacts, but apparently the new high end Blu-ray disc player from Samsung is being canceled, while the long awaited hybrid disc player, the first with total HD DVD and Blu-ray compatibility, is being delayed. That's important for several reasons. The hybrid BD-UP5000 player is supposedly going to be rated up from the common and underwhelming 1.0 profile that almost every Blu-ray player announced so far has to full 2.0 compatibility (BD-Live) with picture in picture, ethernet and a GB of persistent memory to put it on par with HD DVD's mandatory spec. The speculation on the BD-P2400 is that maybe its too minor of a step up from the now shipping BD-P1400, only adding 7.1 surround from 5.1, and upscaling. [The Reg]
Samsung Hybrid BD-UP5000 Delayed?
