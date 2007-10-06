Samsung Gleam Hits VZW, Has a Camera with Night Shot

Verizon just added the Samsung Gleam to its lineup, a shiny 3G clamshell with Bluetooth, a 2-megapixel camera, a microSD slot, and all the V Cast fixins you're used to. It also has touch buttons on the front for controlling the tunes you loaded up on that microSD card. One unique feature it has is Night Shot, allowing you to take pictures at night without a flash that'll look like Paris Hilton's sex tape. Is that reference too old? Meh, I'm leaving it in. In any case, this guy's available now for $150 with a 2-year contract. [Verizon Wireless]