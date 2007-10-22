Samsung G800 Is 5 Megapixel Camera with Video Editing Functions

Europe is the first port of call for Samsung's G800 multimedia phone. With a five-megapixel camera, 3 x optical zoom, Xenon flash, face detection and WDR (Wide Dynamic Range) technology, as well as the ability to take panoramic shots, multi shots and macro shots it's being marketed as the photographer's choice of phone. And moviemakers will be happy with the G800 as well, as professional video editing functions are also on offer, and there are mobile blogging functions, meaning you can upload content onto your website super-fast as it supports HSDPA. Full specs are below the gallery.

GSM 900, 1800, 1900MHz, UMTS 2100, EDGE, GPRS Class 10 HSDPA (3.6 Mbps)

Camera

5 Megapixel

Optical Inner Zoom (3X Optical, 4X Digital)

Xenon Flash, Auto Focus

Wide Dynamic Range (WDR), Face Detection

Image Stabilizer, Image Editor, Image Stamp

Panorama / Mosaic / Macro Shot

Landscape Camera UI, Camera Lens Cover

Display

2.4" 262K QVGA TFT LCD

Mobile Blogging

PictBridge / USB 2.0 / Bluetooth v 2.0

Features Multi-format Audio & Video

Full Browser

Yahoo / Google Search

Memory External Memory : microSD

Size 101 x 51.1 x 18.8 mm