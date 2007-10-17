Next week Samsung will unveil a trio of new LCD panels for notebooks. Two of them, at 18.4 inches and 16 inches have a 16:9 aspect ratio, while the third measures 15.4 inches and White-LED backlighting for picture clarity and power consumption. The 16:9ers go into production in the first half of 2008, expect the White LED one in the second half. [via Press Release]
Samsung Develops New 16:9 LCDs for Notebook, One with White LED Backlighting
