Samsung, Bang & Olufsen Announce Serenata Music Phone

Bang & Olufsen and Samsung made their new Serenata music phone official today, as promised, sporting the distinctive look and sure-to-be ludicrous pricing that B&O is known for. Loaded with 4GB of flash memory, the Serenata has a built-in speaker that's designed to pump out your jams with no headphones necessary. I'd say don't use this on the subway, but anyone who can afford a B&O phone doesn't use public transportation. The phone also sports an iPod-esque touch ring for control and a dock for charging and syncing it up with your computer. There's no pricing available yet for the 3G phone, but it won't be cheap. Woz'll probably buy one. [Product Page via Electronista]