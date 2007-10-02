Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

samsungserenata-lg1.jpgBang & Olufsen and Samsung made their new Serenata music phone official today, as promised, sporting the distinctive look and sure-to-be ludicrous pricing that B&O is known for. Loaded with 4GB of flash memory, the Serenata has a built-in speaker that's designed to pump out your jams with no headphones necessary. I'd say don't use this on the subway, but anyone who can afford a B&O phone doesn't use public transportation.samsungserenata-lg2.jpgThe phone also sports an iPod-esque touch ring for control and a dock for charging and syncing it up with your computer. There's no pricing available yet for the 3G phone, but it won't be cheap. Woz'll probably buy one. [Product Page via Electronista]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

