Samsung Applies for Patent for Clever Two-Piece Wrist Phone

samsung-wrist-wach-phone-concept.jpgSamsung dreamed up this idea, placing a removable cellphone on a wristband, so you can wear it like a watch and also hold it up to your ear like any other cellphone. The company applied for a patent for this device that sacrifices little while adding lots of convenience. Not all the electronics are contained in the handset, though—the wristband contains most of the processors including a Bluetooth chip that communicates with the handset, and a larger battery that charges up the smaller one on the handset. Even though that wristband looks a bit large and clunky for our taste, still, this seems like a smart division of labor. Great idea if they can trim it down and avoid the geeky watch syndrome. [Unwired View]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

