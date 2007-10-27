Samsung dreamed up this idea, placing a removable cellphone on a wristband, so you can wear it like a watch and also hold it up to your ear like any other cellphone. The company applied for a patent for this device that sacrifices little while adding lots of convenience. Not all the electronics are contained in the handset, though—the wristband contains most of the processors including a Bluetooth chip that communicates with the handset, and a larger battery that charges up the smaller one on the handset. Even though that wristband looks a bit large and clunky for our taste, still, this seems like a smart division of labor. Great idea if they can trim it down and avoid the geeky watch syndrome. [Unwired View]
Samsung Applies for Patent for Clever Two-Piece Wrist Phone
