Samsung Announce Pricing, Release Details for YP-P2, YP-T10 MP3 Players

Both the Samsung YP-P2 and YP-T10 MP3 players have been given pricing and release info. The P2 is Samsung's stab at the iPod Touch, with a big ol' touchscreen and a home-esque button. The 4GB version will run $199 and the 8GB version $249. The T10 is a more modest affair, more reminiscent of the old nanos. Its 4GB version will run $149 and the 8GB $199. Both models will drop here in the States sometime later this month.