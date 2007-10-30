Samsung a737 Live Video Slider Available

The Samsung SGH-a737 slider has been announced for availability on AT&T. The little lightweight only packs a 1.3MP camera, but its live video sharing through HSDPA support does a little to make up for the low res images. Of course, the phone also supports Bluetooth, streaming music through AT&T and partners, and storage up to 4GB through MicroSD. Wow, that's the size of the discontinued iPhone! It'll run you $50 with contract and rebate. And it's well worth the price if you live in a rural area to which slider technology hasn't yet permeated. But chances are, you don't. [at&t]