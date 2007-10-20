Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Sagem Porsche P'9521 Hands On (Verdict: Nifty)

porschephone_crave.jpgWe're jealous. The guys at the Brit division of Crave got their greasy paws on that gorgeous Sagem Porsche P'9521 phone we showed you the other day. Making us feel even worse is the fact that they liked it a lot, writing in their dignified-sounding British way, "it's not just a piece of rubbish with a Porsche logo on it—it is in fact a rather nifty clamshell handset."

One of the pics showed us something we didn't realise before—you know that highly visible Porsche Design logo on the lid? The numerals on its outside screen are displayed in a similar typeface. That's a cool detail. Our major complaint about the phone is its outrageous $1634 price. [Crave UK]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles