Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Sagem Porsche P'9521 Phone Looking Good in Amsterdam Grope Session

porschephone_front.jpgThe Sagem Porsche P'9521 cellphone has resurfaced after its initial intro we showed you last June, and this time there are clean and sexy pics along with some first impressions from LetsGoMobile. The phone will be available sometime before Christmas exclusively at The Phone House for a Porsche-like price of â‚¬1200 ($1685). Egads, that would be a helluva Xmas present. The Amsterdam grope revealed a "tight, stylish design based on aluminium and glass," and the phone was said to have a "beautiful design." See for yourself. Even though it's thick and heavy, its spec list is otherwise fairly standard. But weeee-doggies, check out that cellphone porn.

finger-printphone-batteryporscheporsche-cameraporsche-design-phoneporsche-limited-collectionporsche-mobile-phoneporsche-p9521-phoneporsche_p9521porsche-p9521

• Not the thinnest cellphone in the world at 91x48x18.4mm (3.6 x 1.9 x .72 in) • Heavy at 140 grams (4.9 oz) • 2.2-inch AM-OLED screen (good energy saver), 262,000 colors, 320x240 • 3.2 Megapixel camera, auto focus • Fingerprint reader • Records MPEG4 video MP3, AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, and iMelody 1.2, Midi, Wave, AMR NB [recorder and player]and WB [player] • Bluetooth, but no 3.5mm audio jack [LetsGoMobile]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles