Sagem Porsche P'9521 Phone Looking Good in Amsterdam Grope Session

The Sagem Porsche P'9521 cellphone has resurfaced after its initial intro we showed you last June, and this time there are clean and sexy pics along with some first impressions from LetsGoMobile. The phone will be available sometime before Christmas exclusively at The Phone House for a Porsche-like price of â‚¬1200 ($1685). Egads, that would be a helluva Xmas present. The Amsterdam grope revealed a "tight, stylish design based on aluminium and glass," and the phone was said to have a "beautiful design." See for yourself. Even though it's thick and heavy, its spec list is otherwise fairly standard. But weeee-doggies, check out that cellphone porn.

• Not the thinnest cellphone in the world at 91x48x18.4mm (3.6 x 1.9 x .72 in) • Heavy at 140 grams (4.9 oz) • 2.2-inch AM-OLED screen (good energy saver), 262,000 colors, 320x240 • 3.2 Megapixel camera, auto focus • Fingerprint reader • Records MPEG4 video MP3, AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, and iMelody 1.2, Midi, Wave, AMR NB [recorder and player]and WB [player] • Bluetooth, but no 3.5mm audio jack [LetsGoMobile]