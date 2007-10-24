...and getting caught in the rain. The $US9,000 Runco Climate Portfolio WP-42HD outdoor plasma is built to withstand "adverse environmental conditions including temperature, exposure to moisture, dust, oils and intermittent direct water spray." It has a sealed aluminium housing and internal ventilation, along with jacks that adhere to international weatherproof standards. It even has optimised circuitry to operate at temperatures as low as 20°C, for that ski-lodge hot-tub appeal. Still, at $9K, the 42" TV itself isn't terribly exciting: native resolution of 1366x768 and support for video up to 1080i only, and DVI with HDCP inputs but no HDMI. [Runco/Planar]
Runco Weatherproof Plasma Is For Rich People Who Like Pina Coladas...
