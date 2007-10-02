According to BetaNews, there's going to be a Zune Event in Redmond tomorrow to launch the next-generation Zune. Bill Gates and J Allard are supposedly attending, but supposedly it's just an announcement, with the players only being available in November. Not much else is known now, including whether there's going to be just a flash-based Zune or both a flash-based and a newer hard drive-based one. Will it look anything like the Toshiba T400? [Beta News]
Rumour: Zune 2 Launches Tomorrow
